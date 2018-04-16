Monday, April 16 2018
During the fourth day of the protest actions against Armenian former President Serzh Sargsyan’s nomination as the Prime Minister of Armenia members of ‘#merjirserjin’ (Reject Serzh) initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan closed a number of main streets and avenues of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120738
Image Code: MHM0120742
Image Code: MHM0120747
Image Code: MHM0120768
Image Code: MHM0120769
Image Code: MHM0120770
Image Code: MHM0120771
Image Code: MHM0120790
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan try to reach to the RA National Assembly building on the fourth day of protest actions.Clashes between the activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative and policemen took place when they tried reach to the RA National Assembly building on the fourth day of protest actions in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120791
Image Code: MHM0120792
Image Code: MHM0120793