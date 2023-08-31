Archive
Thursday, August 31 2023
Campaign posters ahead of the Mayoral elections in Yerevan, Armenia
Mane Tandilyan, candidate for mayor from the ‘Country of Living’ party, presents a draft idea for the reconstruction of the old building of the Zvartnots airport
Candidate for the Mayor of Yerevan Artak Zeynalyan holds a pre-election campaign starting from the Vardan Mamikonyan statue in Yerevan, Armenia
