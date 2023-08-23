Archive
Wednesday, August 23 2023
The pre-election campaign of the ‘Mother Armenia’ alliance took place on the streets of Yerevan before the Yerevan Council of Elders elections
Image Code: MHM0153007
The pre-election campaign of the ‘Mother Armenia’ alliance took place on the streets of Yerevan before the Yerevan Council of Elders elections
Image Code: MHM0153008
The pre-election campaign of the ‘Mother Armenia’ alliance took place on the streets of Yerevan before the Yerevan Council of Elders elections
Image Code: MHM0153009
The pre-election campaign of the ‘Mother Armenia’ alliance took place on the streets of Yerevan before the Yerevan Council of Elders elections
Image Code: MHM0153010
The pre-election campaign of the ‘Mother Armenia’ alliance took place on the streets of Yerevan before the Yerevan Council of Elders elections
Image Code: MHM0153011
The pre-election campaign of the ‘Mother Armenia’ alliance took place on the streets of Yerevan before the Yerevan Council of Elders elections
Tuesday, August 22 2023
Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of the Kingdom of Belgium Hadja Lahbib paid an official visit to Armenia
