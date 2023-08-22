Archive
Tuesday, August 22 2023
Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of the Kingdom of Belgium Hadja Lahbib paid an official visit to Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152998
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of the Kingdom of Belgium Hadja Lahbib at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0152999
Image Code: MHM0153000
Image Code: MHM0153001
Image Code: MHM0153002
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of the Kingdom of Belgium Hadja Lahbib gave a joint press conference at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0153003
Image Code: MHM0153004
Image Code: MHM0153005
Image Code: MHM0153006
Monday, August 21 2023
‘Country of Living’ party present its pre-election program at the Holiday Inn Yerevan Hotel on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
