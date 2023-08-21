Archive
Monday, August 21 2023
Members of the National Democratic Pole Initiative Group Jirair Sefilian end Vahe Gasparyan gave a press conference on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152987
Image Code: MHM0152988
Image Code: MHM0152989
Image Code: MHM0152990
Image Code: MHM0152991
Image Code: MHM0152992
Monday, August 21 2023
‘Country of Living’ party present its pre-election program at the Holiday Inn Yerevan Hotel on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, August 21 2023
‘Opening’ civil initiative begins to close the UN office in Armenia through a peaceful means based on human fundamental rights
