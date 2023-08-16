Archive
Wednesday, August 16 2023
The operational headquarters of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh in RA organized a gathering in front of the UN office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152946
Image Code: MHM0152947
Image Code: MHM0152948
Image Code: MHM0152949
Wednesday, August 16 2023
RA Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany Victor Richter signed an agreement at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, August 15 2023
‘Armenian Association of Builders’ NGO organized a public discussion on the topic of ‘Evaluation of the impact of the decision of the Council of Elders in providing additional financial obligations for builders’ at Elite Plaza Business Center in Yerevan, Armenia
