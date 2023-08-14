Archive
Monday, August 14 2023
Political Council of the ‘For the Republic Party’ holds a discussion on the agenda of initiating extraordinary national elections in the country at the Opera Suite Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152930
Image Code: MHM0152931
Image Code: MHM0152932
Monday, August 14 2023
‘Batsum’ (Opening) civil initiative standing against the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh holds a protest action in front of the Russian Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia
Sunday, August 13 2023
The blessing ceremony of grapes at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
