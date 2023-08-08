Archive
Tuesday, August 08 2023
Participants of the Artsakh war hold a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152876
Participants of the Artsakh war hold a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152877
Participants of the Artsakh war hold a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152878
Participants of the Artsakh war hold a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152879
Participants of the Artsakh war hold a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152880
Clashes between the participants of the Artsakh war and policemen took place during a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152881
Clashes between the participants of the Artsakh war and policemen took place during a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152882
Clashes between the participants of the Artsakh war and policemen took place during a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152883
Clashes between the participants of the Artsakh war and policemen took place during a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152884
Clashes between the participants of the Artsakh war and policemen took place during a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152885
Clashes between the participants of the Artsakh war and policemen took place during a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152886
Clashes between the participants of the Artsakh war and policemen took place during a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152887
Clashes between the participants of the Artsakh war and policemen took place during a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152888
Participants of the Artsakh war hold a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, August 08 2023
RA Chief Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan gave a press conference at Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
facebook