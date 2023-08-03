Archive
Thursday, August 03 2023
Member of the Council of the National-Democratic Pole Jirair Sefilian made an announcement on the Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152838
Image Code: MHM0152839
Member of the Council of the National-Democratic Pole Jirair Sefilian made an announcement on the Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, August 03 2023
Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission Vahagn Hovakimyan gave a press conference ahead of the upcoming Yerevan Council of Elders elections
Tuesday, August 01 2023
The Office of the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia holds National Youth Forum in Armenia at the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan in Yerevan, Armenia
