Friday, July 28 2023
This is the third day since the trucks with humanitarian aid for Artsakh are standing in Kornidzor as the Azerbaijanis don't allow the trucks to enter Artsakh
Image Code: MHM0152814
Image Code: MHM0152815
Image Code: MHM0152816
Image Code: MHM0152817
Image Code: MHM0152818
Friday, July 28 2023
President of 'For the Republic' party Arman Babajanyan and vice president of the party Ruben Mehrabyan gave a press conference in front of the RA MFA building in Yerevan, Armenia
