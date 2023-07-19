Archive
Wednesday, July 19 2023
Lawyer Tigran Atanesyan gave a press conference on the topic of the political persecution of RPA Vice President Armen Ashotyan in ‘Henaran’ press club
Tuesday, July 18 2023
Children play in the fountains of 2800th Anniversary Park in Yerevan, Armenia
Session of the Central Electoral Commission regarding the preparation and holding of the Yerevan Council of Elders elections took place
