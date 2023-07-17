Archive
Monday, July 17 2023
The operational headquarters of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh in RA organized a gathering in front of the UN office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152663
Image Code: MHM0152664
Image Code: MHM0152665
Image Code: MHM0152666
Image Code: MHM0152667
Image Code: MHM0152668
Image Code: MHM0152669
Image Code: MHM0152670
Image Code: MHM0152671
Image Code: MHM0152672
Monday, July 17 2023
Opening of 'Parajanov 100. Collage/Poster' exhibition took place at the RA Artists' Union of Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, July 15 2023
The closing and awards ceremony of the 20th Yerevan ‘Golden Apricot’ International Film Festival took place at the Cinema House of Yerevan, Armenia
