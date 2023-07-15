Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Saturday, July 15 2023
The closing and awards ceremony of the 20th Yerevan ‘Golden Apricot’ International Film Festival took place at the Cinema House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152651
The closing and awards ceremony of the 20th Yerevan ‘Golden Apricot’ International Film Festival took place at the Cinema House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152652
The closing and awards ceremony of the 20th Yerevan ‘Golden Apricot’ International Film Festival took place at the Cinema House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152653
The closing and awards ceremony of the 20th Yerevan ‘Golden Apricot’ International Film Festival took place at the Cinema House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152654
The closing and awards ceremony of the 20th Yerevan ‘Golden Apricot’ International Film Festival took place at the Cinema House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152655
The closing and awards ceremony of the 20th Yerevan ‘Golden Apricot’ International Film Festival took place at the Cinema House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152656
The closing and awards ceremony of the 20th Yerevan ‘Golden Apricot’ International Film Festival took place at the Cinema House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152657
The closing and awards ceremony of the 20th Yerevan ‘Golden Apricot’ International Film Festival took place at the Cinema House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152658
The closing and awards ceremony of the 20th Yerevan ‘Golden Apricot’ International Film Festival took place at the Cinema House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152659
The closing and awards ceremony of the 20th Yerevan ‘Golden Apricot’ International Film Festival took place at the Cinema House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152660
The closing and awards ceremony of the 20th Yerevan ‘Golden Apricot’ International Film Festival took place at the Cinema House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152661
The closing and awards ceremony of the 20th Yerevan ‘Golden Apricot’ International Film Festival took place at the Cinema House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152662
The closing and awards ceremony of the 20th Yerevan ‘Golden Apricot’ International Film Festival took place at the Cinema House of Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, July 15 2023
The Association of Cinematographers and Film Journalists of Armenia together with the 20th Yerevan ‘Golden Apricot’ International Film Festival unveiled the honorary star of the founder of Armenian cinema Daniel Dznuni on Charles Aznavour Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook