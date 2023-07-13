Archive
Thursday, July 13 2023
UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying match between 'Ararat Armenia' and 'KF Egnatia' took place at Football Academy Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
General view of the Mount Ararat during the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying match between 'Ararat Armenia' vs 'KF Egnatia Took' place at Football Academy Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying match between 'FC Alashkert' and 'FK Arsenal Tivat' took place at Urartu stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Opening of an exhibition under the title of ‘Berlin: through the eyes of a cleaning lady’ took place at Dalan Art Gallery of Yerevan, Armenia
