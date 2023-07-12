Archive
Wednesday, July 12 2023
Yerevan 'Golden Apricot' International Film Festival, Cafesjian Art Center and the National Film Center of Armenia presented 'Areg Kozmoyan. ANTSuDARDZ, hundred-year gif painting' exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Armenian cinema
Image Code: MHM0152630
Image Code: MHM0152631
Image Code: MHM0152632
Image Code: MHM0152633
Image Code: MHM0152634
Image Code: MHM0152635
Image Code: MHM0152636
Tuesday, July 11 2023
UEFA Champions League qualifying match between 'Urartu' and 'Zrinsky' took place at Urartu stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
