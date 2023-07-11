Archive
Tuesday, July 11 2023
Noemi Kahn holds a GAIFF pro talk on the topic of 'Presenting French Funds & CNC' took place at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0152620
Noemi Kahn holds a GAIFF pro talk on the topic of 'Presenting French Funds & CNC' took place at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0152621
Noemi Kahn holds a GAIFF pro talk on the topic of 'Presenting French Funds & CNC' took place at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0152622
Noemi Kahn holds a GAIFF pro talk on the topic of 'Presenting French Funds & CNC' took place at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0152623
Noemi Kahn holds a GAIFF pro talk on the topic of 'Presenting French Funds & CNC' took place at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0152624
Noemi Kahn holds a GAIFF pro talk on the topic of 'Presenting French Funds & CNC' took place at the AGBU
Tuesday, July 11 2023
UEFA Champions League qualifying match between 'Urartu' and 'Zrinsky' took place at Urartu stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, July 11 2023
An extraordinary session of the RA National Assembly took place
