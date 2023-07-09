Archive
Sunday, July 09 2023
The opening of Golden Apricot international film festival followed by the red carpet ceremony took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Sunday, July 09 2023
The opening ceremony of Golden Apricot international film festival took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Sunday, July 09 2023
Meeting with Dardenne brothers took place within the framework of the 20th Golden Apricot international film festival at the Cinema House of Yerevan, Armenia
