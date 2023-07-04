Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, July 04 2023
A press conference ahead of the presentation of the 'Color of Pomegranates' dance performance dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Sergei Parajanov took place at the Parajanov's Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152532
A press conference ahead of the presentation of the 'Color of Pomegranates' dance performance dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Sergei Parajanov took place at the Parajanov's Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152533
A press conference ahead of the presentation of the 'Color of Pomegranates' dance performance dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Sergei Parajanov took place at the Parajanov's Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152534
A press conference ahead of the presentation of the 'Color of Pomegranates' dance performance dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Sergei Parajanov took place at the Parajanov's Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, July 04 2023
Members of the Republican Party of Armenia hold a protest action in support of Armen Ashotyan in front of the Prosecution of the Republic of Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook