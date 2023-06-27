Archive
Tuesday, June 27 2023
SOS Artsakh
Image Code: MHM0152440
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the Russian Federation Embassy in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152441
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the Russian Federation Embassy in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152442
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the Russian Federation Embassy in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152443
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the Russian Federation Embassy in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152444
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the French Embassy in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152445
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the French Embassy in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152446
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the French Embassy in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152447
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the French Embassy in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152458
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the Delegation of the European Union in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152459
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the Delegation of the European Union in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152460
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the Delegation of the European Union in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152461
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the Delegation of the European Union in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152462
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the Delegation of the European Union in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152463
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the Delegation of the European Union in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152464
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the Delegation of the European Union in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152465
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the French Embassy in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152466
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the French Embassy in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152467
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the French Embassy in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152468
'SOS Artsakh' initiative holds a protest sit-in in front of the representation of the French Embassy in Armenia
Tuesday, June 27 2023
Chairman of the 'Strength of the Homeland' party Tigran Arzakantsyan and his lawyer Georgi Melikyan gave a press conference at the Golden Palace Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, June 26 2023
Lawyers went on strike. A discussion took place at the RA Chamber of Advocates
