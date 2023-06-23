Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, June 23 2023
'All-Armenian Association of Confectioners' organized an event announcing the beginning of the association's activities and prepared the model of Armenia's and Artsakh's map with the traditional Armenian gata
Image Code: MHM0152421
'All-Armenian Association of Confectioners' organized an event announcing the beginning of the association's activities and prepared the model of Armenia's and Artsakh's map with the traditional Armenian gata
Image Code: MHM0152422
'All-Armenian Association of Confectioners' organized an event announcing the beginning of the association's activities and prepared the model of Armenia's and Artsakh's map with the traditional Armenian gata
Image Code: MHM0152423
'All-Armenian Association of Confectioners' organized an event announcing the beginning of the association's activities and prepared the model of Armenia's and Artsakh's map with the traditional Armenian gata
Friday, June 23 2023
First Foreign Minister of Armenia the founder of 'Heritage' party Raffi Hovhannisian gave a press conference in Hayatsk press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook