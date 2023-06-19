Archive
Monday, June 19 2023
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152370
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152372
Armenian fans burn flares during a UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152373
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152374
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152375
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152376
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152377
Nair Tiknizyan from Armenia national team scored first goal during the UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152378
Nair Tiknizyan from Armenia national team scored first goal during the UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152379
Armenian fans burn flares during a UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152380
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152381
Armenian fans burn flares during a UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152382
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152383
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152384
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152385
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152386
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152387
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152388
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152389
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152390
Tigran Barseghyan from Armenia national team scored second goal during the UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152391
Tigran Barseghyan from Armenia national team scored second goal during the UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152392
Tigran Barseghyan from Armenia national team scored second goal during the UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152393
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152394
UEFA European Championship 2024 qualifying round between Armenia and Latvia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Sunday, June 18 2023
The pre-match training of the Armenia national team took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
