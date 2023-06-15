Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, June 15 2023
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia paid a visit to the factory under construction in Yeraskh, Armenia to learn about the situation and the consequences of shelling by Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0152318
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia paid a visit to the factory under construction in Yeraskh, Armenia to learn about the situation and the consequences of shelling by Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0152319
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia paid a visit to the factory under construction in Yeraskh, Armenia to learn about the situation and the consequences of shelling by Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0152320
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia paid a visit to the factory under construction in Yeraskh, Armenia to learn about the situation and the consequences of shelling by Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0152321
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia paid a visit to the factory under construction in Yeraskh, Armenia to learn about the situation and the consequences of shelling by Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0152322
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia paid a visit to the factory under construction in Yeraskh, Armenia to learn about the situation and the consequences of shelling by Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0152323
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia paid a visit to the factory under construction in Yeraskh, Armenia to learn about the situation and the consequences of shelling by Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0152324
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia paid a visit to the factory under construction in Yeraskh, Armenia to learn about the situation and the consequences of shelling by Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0152325
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia paid a visit to the factory under construction in Yeraskh, Armenia to learn about the situation and the consequences of shelling by Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0152326
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia paid a visit to the factory under construction in Yeraskh, Armenia to learn about the situation and the consequences of shelling by Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0152327
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia paid a visit to the factory under construction in Yeraskh, Armenia to learn about the situation and the consequences of shelling by Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM0152328
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia paid a visit to the factory under construction in Yeraskh, Armenia to learn about the situation and the consequences of shelling by Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM01523289
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia paid a visit to the factory under construction in Yeraskh, Armenia to learn about the situation and the consequences of shelling by Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM01523290
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia paid a visit to the factory under construction in Yeraskh, Armenia to learn about the situation and the consequences of shelling by Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM01523291
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia paid a visit to the factory under construction in Yeraskh, Armenia to learn about the situation and the consequences of shelling by Azerbaijan
Image Code: MHM01523292
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia paid a visit to the factory under construction in Yeraskh, Armenia to learn about the situation and the consequences of shelling by Azerbaijan
Thursday, June 15 2023
The international conference ‘ConFEAS 2023’ is taking place at the Conference Hall of Matenadaran
Wednesday, June 14 2023
Question and answer session of the RA National Assembly and RA Government took place at the RA National Assembly
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook