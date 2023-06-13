Archive
Tuesday, June 13 2023
The newly elected Supreme Body of the ARF gave a press conference at the Simon Vratsian Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152292
The newly elected Supreme Body of the ARF gave a press conference at the Simon Vratsian Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152293
The newly elected Supreme Body of the ARF gave a press conference at the Simon Vratsian Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152294
The newly elected Supreme Body of the ARF gave a press conference at the Simon Vratsian Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152295
The newly elected Supreme Body of the ARF gave a press conference at the Simon Vratsian Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152296
The newly elected Supreme Body of the ARF gave a press conference at the Simon Vratsian Center of Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, June 13 2023
Regular session of the RA National Assembly took place
