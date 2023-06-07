Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, June 07 2023
A jubilee exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of People's Artist of the USSR, professor, president of the RA Artists Union (1968-1982), veteran of the Great Patriotic War Suren Safaryan opened in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152236
A jubilee exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of People's Artist of the USSR, professor, president of the RA Artists Union (1968-1982), veteran of the Great Patriotic War Suren Safaryan opened in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152237
A jubilee exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of People's Artist of the USSR, professor, president of the RA Artists Union (1968-1982), veteran of the Great Patriotic War Suren Safaryan opened in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152238
A jubilee exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of People's Artist of the USSR, professor, president of the RA Artists Union (1968-1982), veteran of the Great Patriotic War Suren Safaryan opened in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152239
A jubilee exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of People's Artist of the USSR, professor, president of the RA Artists Union (1968-1982), veteran of the Great Patriotic War Suren Safaryan opened in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152240
A jubilee exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of People's Artist of the USSR, professor, president of the RA Artists Union (1968-1982), veteran of the Great Patriotic War Suren Safaryan opened in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152241
A jubilee exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of People's Artist of the USSR, professor, president of the RA Artists Union (1968-1982), veteran of the Great Patriotic War Suren Safaryan opened in Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, June 07 2023
RA NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security holds a session at the RA National Assembly
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook