Monday, June 05 2023
The first court hearings regarding the case of the attempt of kidnapping RA Prime Minister's son Ashot Pashinyan took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts of Yerevan, Armenia
Sunday, June 04 2023
‘One Run’ international half-marathon started from the Republic Square metro station of Yerevan, Armenia
