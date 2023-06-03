Archive
Saturday, June 03 2023
Yerevan Wine Days annual street festival takes place on Saryan Street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152151
Image Code: MHM0152152
Image Code: MHM0152153
Image Code: MHM0152154
Image Code: MHM0152155
Image Code: MHM0152156
Image Code: MHM0152157
As part of 'Yerevan Wine Days' festival a cooking demonstration by the famous American chef, star of the 'Chopped' cooking TV show Amanda Freitag took place on Saryan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152158
Image Code: MHM0152159
US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Quinn and employees of the US Embassy in Armenia attended the concert of the American 'Black Alley' orchestra near the intersection of Tumanyan-Parpetsi streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152160
Image Code: MHM0152161
Image Code: MHM0152162
Image Code: MHM0152163
Image Code: MHM0152164
Image Code: MHM0152165
Image Code: MHM0152166
Concert of the American 'Black Alley' orchestra took place near the intersection of Tumanyan-Parpetsi streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152167
Image Code: MHM0152168
Friday, June 02 2023
Urartu FC vs Pyunik football teams meet during the Fastex Armenian Premier League took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
