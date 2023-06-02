Archive
Friday, June 02 2023
The dress rehearsal of the jubilee concert dedicated to the 120th anniversary of Aram Khachaturian took place under the leadership of the famous conductor George Pehlivanian at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152125
Image Code: MHM0152126
Image Code: MHM0152127
Image Code: MHM0152128
Image Code: MHM0152129
Image Code: MHM0152130
Friday, June 02 2023
Yerevan Urartu and Pyunik teams meet during the Fastex Armenian Premier League
Friday, June 02 2023
A press conference dedicated to the jubilee programs and events dedicated to the 120th anniversary of Aram Khachaturian took place at the Aram Khachatryan concert hall of Yerevan, Armenia
