Thursday, June 01 2023
Festive events took place on the occasion of the International Day for Protection of Children on the Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0152104
Image Code: MHM0152105
Image Code: MHM0152106
Image Code: MHM0152107
Image Code: MHM0152108
Image Code: MHM0152109
Image Code: MHM0152110
Image Code: MHM0152111
Image Code: MHM0152112
Image Code: MHM0152113
Image Code: MHM0152114
Image Code: MHM0152115
Image Code: MHM0152116
Image Code: MHM0152117
Thursday, June 01 2023
Speaker of the RA National Assembly Alen Simonyan answers the questions of the journalists in the park of the RA National Assembly
