Thursday, June 01 2023
Speaker of the RA National Assembly Alen Simonyan answers the questions of the journalists in the park of the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0152102
Image Code: MHM0152103
Thursday, June 01 2023
Festive events took place on the occasion of the International Day for Protection of Children on the Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, June 01 2023
The park of the National Assembly turned into a park of miracles and fairy tales on on the occasion of the International Day for Protection of Children
