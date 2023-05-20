Archive
Saturday, May 20 2023
The parents of servicemen who died in the 44-day Artsakh war blocked Arshakunyats street demanding the release of Gayane Hakobyan who tried to kidnap Ashot Pashinyan
The issue of arrest of Gayane Hakobyan, who attempted to kidnap RA PM's son Ashot Pashinyan was being decided at the Shengavit court of first instance in Yerevan, Armenia
The issue of arrest of Gayane Hakobyan, who attempted to kidnap RA PM's son Ashot Pashinyan was being decided at the Shengavit court of first instance in Yerevan, Armenia
The issue of arrest of Gayane Hakobyan, who attempted to kidnap RA PM's son Ashot Pashinyan was being decided at the Shengavit court of first instance in Yerevan, Armenia
The parents of servicemen who died in the 44-day Artsakh war blocked Grigor Lusavorich street demanding the release of Gayane Hakobyan who tried to kidnap Ashot Pashinyan
The parents of servicemen who died in the 44-day Artsakh war blocked Grigor Lusavorich street demanding the release of Gayane Hakobyan who tried to kidnap Ashot Pashinyan
The parents of servicemen who died in the 44-day Artsakh war blocked Grigor Lusavorich street demanding the release of Gayane Hakobyan who tried to kidnap Ashot Pashinyan
Saturday, May 20 2023
‘Volunteer Movement’ NGO organized ‘For Artsakh, against Azerbaijan’ national rally in Kornidzor, Syunik province of Armenia
