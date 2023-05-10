Archive
Wednesday, May 10 2023
'No to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh' movement organized a signature collection demanding to stop the ethnic cleansing and genocidal policy of Armenians in Artsakh and ensure the implementation of the tripartite declaration of November 9, 2020
Image Code: MHM0151806
Image Code: MHM0151807
Image Code: MHM0151808
Image Code: MHM0151809
Tuesday, May 09 2023
‘Immortal Corps’ historical and cultural NGO organized a traditional commemoration procession heading to the Victory Park of Yerevan, Armenia
