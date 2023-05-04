Archive
Thursday, May 04 2023
Parents of servicemen who were killed during the 44-day war hold a protest action in front of the RA Government's building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151755
Image Code: MHM0151756
Image Code: MHM0151757
Image Code: MHM0151758
Image Code: MHM0151759
Image Code: MHM0151760
Image Code: MHM0151761
Image Code: MHM0151762
Wednesday, May 03 2023
The chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of the National Assembly Taguhi Tovmasyan organized a petition for the removal of the Azeri checkpoint from the Lachin Corridor on the Aznavour Square of Yerevan, Armenia
