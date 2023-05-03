Archive
Wednesday, May 03 2023
The chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of the National Assembly Taguhi Tovmasyan organized a petition for the removal of the Azeri checkpoint from the Lachin Corridor on the Aznavour Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151731
Image Code: MHM0151732
Image Code: MHM0151733
Image Code: MHM0151734
Image Code: MHM0151735
Image Code: MHM0151736
The European Youth Boxing Championship took place at the ‘Mika’ sport complex of Yerevan, Armenia
