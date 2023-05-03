Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, May 03 2023
The European Youth Boxing Championship took place at the ‘Mika’ sport complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151737
The final match of the European Youth Boxing Championship (men’s under 57 kg) between Gor Azizyan and Konstantin Kostov took place at the ‘Mika’ sport complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151738
The final match of the European Youth Boxing Championship (men’s under 57 kg) between Gor Azizyan and Konstantin Kostov took place at the ‘Mika’ sport complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151739
The final match of the European Youth Boxing Championship (men’s under 57 kg) between Gor Azizyan and Konstantin Kostov took place at the ‘Mika’ sport complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151740
The final match of the European Youth Boxing Championship (men’s under 80 kg) between Aghvan Aleksanyan /ARM/ and Mirco Sarcevic /MNE/ took place at the ‘Mika’ sport complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151741
The final match of the European Youth Boxing Championship (men’s under 80 kg) between Aghvan Aleksanyan /ARM/ and Mirco Sarcevic /MNE/ took place at the ‘Mika’ sport complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151742
The final match of the European Youth Boxing Championship (men’s under 80 kg) between Aghvan Aleksanyan /ARM/ and Mirco Sarcevic /MNE/ took place at the ‘Mika’ sport complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151743
The final match of the European Youth Boxing Championship (men’s under 86 kg) between Davit Simonyan /ARM/ and Jonathan Pisano /ITA/ took place at the ‘Mika’ sport complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151744
The final match of the European Youth Boxing Championship (men’s under 86 kg) between Davit Simonyan /ARM/ and Jonathan Pisano /ITA/ took place at the ‘Mika’ sport complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151745
Davit Simonyan became European Youth Boxing Champion by winning in the men's 86kg category
Image Code: MHM0151746
Davit Simonyan became European Youth Boxing Champion by winning in the men's 86kg category
Image Code: MHM0151747
Davit Simonyan became European Youth Boxing Champion by winning in the men's 86kg category
Image Code: MHM0151748
Davit Simonyan became European Youth Boxing Champion by winning in the men's 86kg category
Wednesday, May 03 2023
The chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of the National Assembly Taguhi Tovmasyan organized a petition for the removal of the Azeri checkpoint from the Lachin Corridor on the Aznavour Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, May 03 2023
Question and answer session between the members of the RA National Assembly and the RA Government took place at the RA NA
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook