Friday, April 28 2023
Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna paid an official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151650
Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna paid a visit to Yerablur Military Pantheon within the framework of her official visit to Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151651
Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna paid a visit to Yerablur Military Pantheon of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151652
Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna paid a visit to Yerablur Military Pantheon within the framework of her official visit to Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151655
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0151660
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna gave a joint press conference at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0151670
Thursday, April 27 2023
Traditional flower collecting ceremony took place at the Armenian Genocide memorial complex
