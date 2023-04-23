Archive
Sunday, April 23 2023
The European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151511
Simon Martirosyan from Armenia lifts the barbell in the men's up to +109kg competition during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151512
Image Code: MHM0151513
Image Code: MHM0151514
Varazdat Lalayan from Armenia lifts the barbell in the men's up to +109kg competition during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151515
Lasha Talakhadze from Georgia lifts the barbell in the men's up to +109kg competition during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151516
Image Code: MHM0151517
Image Code: MHM0151518
Image Code: MHM0151519
Image Code: MHM0151520
Image Code: MHM0151521
Lasha Talakhadze from Georgia in the men's up to +109kg competition during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151522
Image Code: MHM0151523
Lasha Talakhadze from Georgia lifts the barbell in the men's up to +109kg competition during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151524
Image Code: MHM0151525
Varazdat Lalayan won silver medal at the European Weightlifting Championship (+109 kg weight class) which takes place at the Spots and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151526
Pashik Alaverdyan, head coach of the Armenia weightlifting team
Image Code: MHM0151527
Vinner in the heaviest +109kg category of the European Weightlifting Championship Lasha Talakhadze was awarded by the RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan
Image Code: MHM0151528
Image Code: MHM0151529
European Weightlifting Championship 2023
Image Code: MHM0151530
Image Code: MHM0151531
Image Code: MHM0151532
Image Code: MHM0151533
Image Code: MHM0151534
