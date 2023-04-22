Archive
Saturday, April 22 2023
Garik Karapetyan won golden medal at the European Weightlifting Championship (102 kg weight class) which takes place at the Spots and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Garik Karapetyan (102 kg) represents Armenia during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Garik Karapetyan (102 kg) represents Armenia during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Garik Karapetyan won small golden medal at the European Weightlifting Championship (102 kg weight class) which takes place at the Spots and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Samvel Gasparyan from Armenia lifts the barbell in the men's up to 109kg competition during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Samvel Gasparyan from Armenia lifts the barbell in the men's up to 109kg competition during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Samvel Gasparyan won small golden medal at the European Weightlifting Championship (109 kg weight class) which takes place at the Spots and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Samvel Gasparyan won golden medal at the European Weightlifting Championship (109 kg weight class) which takes place at the Spots and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Petros Petrosyan won small bronze medal at the European Weightlifting Championship (109 kg weight class) which takes place at the Spots and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Petros Petrosyan won small bronze medal at the European Weightlifting Championship (109 kg weight class) which takes place at the Spots and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, April 21 2023
The European Weightlifting Championship continues at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
