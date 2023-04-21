Archive
Friday, April 21 2023
The European Weightlifting Championship continues at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151442
Davit Hovhannisyan (96 kg) represents Armenia during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151443
Davit Hovhannisyan (96 kg) represents Armenia during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151444
Ara Aghanyan (96 kg) represents Armenia during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151445
The European Weightlifting Championship continues at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151446
Davit Hovhannisyan (96 kg) represents Armenia during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151447
The European Weightlifting Championship continues at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151448
The European Weightlifting Championship continues at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151449
The European Weightlifting Championship continues at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151450
Davit Hovhannisyan (96 kg) represents Armenia during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151451
Davit Hovhannisyan (96 kg) represents Armenia during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151452
The European Weightlifting Championship continues at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151453
Ara Aghanyan (96 kg) won silver medal during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151454
Davit Hovhannisyan (96 kg) became European champion and received gold medal during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151455
Davit Hovhannisyan (96 kg) became European champion and received gold medal during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151456
Davit Hovhannisyan (96 kg) became European champion and received gold medal during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151457
Davit Hovhannisyan (96 kg) became European champion and received gold medal during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151460
Davit Hovhannisyan (96 kg) became European champion winning gold medal and Ara Aghanyan (96kg) won silver medal during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151461
Ara Aghanyan (96 kg) won silver medal during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151462
Davit Hovhannisyan (96 kg) became European champion winning gold medal and Ara Aghanyan (96kg) won silver medal during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, April 21 2023
Representatives of 'I have honor' faction hold an urgent press conference at the headquarters of the Republican Party of Armenia
