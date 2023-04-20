Archive
Thursday, April 20 2023
The European Weightlifting Championship continues at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
The European Weightlifting Championship continues at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
The European Weightlifting Championship continues at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
Armenian weightlifter Andranik Karapetyan competes in the men's 89 kg category during the European Weightlifting Championship which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
Armenian weightlifter Andranik Karapetyan competes in the men's 89 kg category during the European Weightlifting Championship which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
Armenian weightlifter Andranik Karapetyan competes in the men's 89 kg category during the European Weightlifting Championship which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
Armenian weightlifter Andranik Karapetyan competes in the men's 89 kg category during the European Weightlifting Championship which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
The European Weightlifting Championship continues at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
Karlos Nasar (395 kg) becomes European champion lifting 89 kg during the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Andranik Karapetyan (374kg) won Silver medal in the 89kg weight class during the European Weightlifting Championship which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
The European Weightlifting Championship continues at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
The European Weightlifting Championship continues in the Sports Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, April 19 2023
The European Weightlifting Championship continues at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan of Yerevan, Armenia
