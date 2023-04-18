Archive
Tuesday, April 18 2023
Extraordinary session of RA National Assembly took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0151374
Extraordinary session of the National Assembly. Nikol Pashinyan presents the report of the government program in the National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0151375
Image Code: MHM0151376
Image Code: MHM0151377
Image Code: MHM0151378
Extraordinary session of the National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0151379
Image Code: MHM0151380
Image Code: MHM0151381
Image Code: MHM0151382
Image Code: MHM0151383
Image Code: MHM0151384
Monday, April 17 2023
Men compete at the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 at 67 kg weight class which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
