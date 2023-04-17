Archive
Monday, April 17 2023
Men compete at the European Weightlifting Championship 2023 at 67 kg weight class which takes place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Gor Sahakyan (67 kg) won small golden medal in the snatch exercise during the European Weightlifting Championship taking place at the Sports and Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Sunday, April 16 2023
The European Weightlifting Championship continues in the Sports Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
