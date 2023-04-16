Archive
Sunday, April 16 2023
The matches of the third round of the RA hockey championship between ‘Pyunik’ and ‘Yerevan Lions’ hockey teams took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151338
Image Code: MHM0151339
Image Code: MHM0151340
Image Code: MHM0151341
Sunday, April 16 2023
The European Weightlifting Championship continues in the Sports Concerts Complex named after K. Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, April 14 2023
The opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex after Karen Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
