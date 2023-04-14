Archive
Friday, April 14 2023
The opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex after Karen Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151317
Image Code: MHM0151318
Image Code: MHM0151318
Image Code: MHM0151319
Image Code: MHM0151319
Image Code: MHM0151320
Image Code: MHM0151320
Image Code: MHM0151321
Image Code: MHM0151321
Protesters burnt Azerbaijani flag during the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship at the Sports and Concerts Complex after Karen Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151322
Image Code: MHM0151323
Image Code: MHM0151323
Image Code: MHM0151324
Image Code: MHM0151324
Image Code: MHM0151325
Image Code: MHM0151325
Image Code: MHM0151326
Image Code: MHM0151326
Image Code: MHM0151327
Image Code: MHM0151327
Image Code: MHM0151328
Image Code: MHM0151328
Image Code: MHM0151329
Image Code: MHM0151329
Image Code: MHM0151330
Image Code: MHM0151330
Image Code: MHM0151331
Image Code: MHM0151331
Image Code: MHM0151332
Image Code: MHM0151332
Image Code: MHM0151333
Image Code: MHM0151333
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship took place at the Sports and Concerts Complex after Karen Demirchyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151334
Image Code: MHM0151335
Image Code: MHM0151335
Image Code: MHM0151336
Image Code: MHM0151336
Image Code: MHM0151337
Image Code: MHM0151337
Image Code: MHM0151338
