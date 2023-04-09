Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Sunday, April 09 2023
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151217
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151218
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151219
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151220
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151221
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151222
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151223
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151224
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151225
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151226
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151227
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151228
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151229
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151231
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151232
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151233
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151234
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Grigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, April 08 2023
Candlelight Divine Liturgy on the eve of feast of the Glorious Resurrection of Jesus Christ or the Easter Feast took place at the Saint Anna Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook