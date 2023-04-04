Archive
Tuesday, April 04 2023
The issue of nominating a new candidate for Human Rights Defender was discussed during the extraordinary session of the Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs of the RA National Assembly in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151133
Image Code: MHM0151134
Image Code: MHM0151135
Image Code: MHM0151136
Image Code: MHM0151137
Image Code: MHM0151138
Image Code: MHM0151139
Candidate for the Human Rights Defender Anahit Manasyan gives a press conference
Image Code: MHM0151140
Tuesday, April 04 2023
Members of ‘Together' alternative socio-political movement hold a protest action near the RA National Assembly Building in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, February 07 2017
Performance at the Gabriel Sundukyan Theater
