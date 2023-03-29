Archive
Wednesday, March 29 2023
‘FutureTech’ conference, aimed at the development of high technologies in Armenia took place at the Alexander Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151098
Within the framework of ‘FutureTech’ conference the RA high-tech industry and Apple's official partner ASBC signed a memorandum of cooperation at the Alexander Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, March 28 2023
Opening of the photo exhibition of Herbert and Melik Baghdasaryans dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the victory of Yerevan ‘Ararat’ football team at the Artists’ Union of Armenia
