Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, March 27 2023
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151048
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151049
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151050
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151051
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151052
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151053
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151054
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151055
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151056
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151057
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151058
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151059
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151060
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151061
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151062
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151063
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151064
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151065
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151066
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151067
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, March 27 2023
Exhibition of the students of Islamic Art University of Tabriz and artists from Tabriz opened on the Mashtots Ave. 12, Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook