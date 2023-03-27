Archive
Monday, March 27 2023
Exhibition of the students of Islamic Art University of Tabriz and artists from Tabriz opened on the Mashtots Ave. 12, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0151042
Image Code: MHM0151043
Image Code: MHM0151044
Image Code: MHM0151045
Image Code: MHM0151046
Image Code: MHM0151047
Monday, March 27 2023
The 22nd ‘Artavazd’ annual theater award ceremony dedicated to the memory of RA People's Artist Vahe Shahverdyan took place at the Hakob Paronyan State Musical Comedy Theatre of Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, March 27 2023
Executive Director of ‘My Step’ Foundation Mkhitar Hayrapetyan gave a press conference at Holiday Inn Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
