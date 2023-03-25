Archive
Saturday, March 25 2023
Football fans hold a march on the occasion of the UEFA Euro-2024 qualifying round match between Armenia and Turkey heading to the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150990
Image Code: MHM0150991
Image Code: MHM0150991
Image Code: MHM0150992
Image Code: MHM0150992
Image Code: MHM0150993
Image Code: MHM0150993
Image Code: MHM0150994
Image Code: MHM0150994
Image Code: MHM0150995
Image Code: MHM0150995
Image Code: MHM0150996
Image Code: MHM0150996
Image Code: MHM0150997
Image Code: MHM0150997
Image Code: MHM0150998
Image Code: MHM0150998
Image Code: MHM0150999
Image Code: MHM0150999
Image Code: MHM0151000
Image Code: MHM0151000
Image Code: MHM0151001
UEFA Euro-2024 qualifying round match between Armenia and Turkey took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, March 24 2023
Samvel Farmanyan, "One against fate. Presentation of the book "Behind the scenes of football diplomacy".
