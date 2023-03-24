Archive
Friday, March 24 2023
The Turkish national football team is preparing for the match with the Armenian national team at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150969
The pre-match press conference of the head coach of the Turkish national team Stefan Kuntz took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150970
The pre-match press conference of the head coach of the Turkish national team Stefan Kuntz took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150971
The pre-match press conference of the head coach of the Turkish national team Stefan Kuntz took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150972
The pre-match press conference of the head coach of the Turkish national team Stefan Kuntz took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150973
The pre-match press conference of the head coach of the Turkish national team Stefan Kuntz took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150974
The pre-match press conference of the head coach of the Turkish national team Stefan Kuntz took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150976
The pre-match training of the Turkish national team took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150977
The pre-match training of the Turkish national team took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150978
The pre-match training of the Turkish national team took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150979
The pre-match training of the Turkish national team took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150980
The pre-match training of the Turkish national team took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150981
The pre-match training of the Turkish national team took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0150982
The pre-match training of the Turkish national team took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Samvel Farmanyan, "One against fate. Presentation of the book "Behind the scenes of football diplomacy".
The Armenian national football team is preparing for the match with the Turkish national team at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
